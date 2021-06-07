DJ NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020 07-Jun-2021 / 17:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2020 Moscow June 7, 2021 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2020 which meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules. The 2020 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/ annual_reports/ About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: MSidorov@ncsp.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ACS TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 109790 EQS News ID: 1205139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205139&application_name=news

