USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Announces Increased Dedicated Driver Salary in Select Markets

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) announced today that, effective June 13, 2021, it has raised the bar in dedicated driver pay to include $104,000 yearly salary for Dedicated driving positions in select markets.

Tim Guin, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, says, "It is great to see our Company continue to improve the lives of our employees, customers and shareholders. There is a direct correlation of competitive pay to attract and retain team members with service and profitability. Our team is focused on providing capacity solutions to our customers by bringing top drivers into our organization. We are pleased to announce this driver salary increase."

USA Truck has made numerous improvements to driver compensation in 2021. The improvements are focused on improving the lives of USA Truck drivers and their families. Changes have included lowered healthcare premiums, increased life insurance, added paid holidays, improved paid time off, added bereavement pay, and increased per diem. Additionally, the Company has focused on creating jobs that match the lifestyle jobs sought by drivers: Company self-dispatch, home daily shuttle runs, additional dedicated jobs, and local jobs.

David McGill, VP, Dedicated Services states, "We are excited to announce our pay package increase in these markets. USA Truck continues to add dedicated accounts with a diverse group of customers. We want to thank our professional drivers and customers for their continued service and support through a culture of accountability, execution, and safety."

USA Truck is committed to being one Team in '21 and provides an excellent place for driver career paths. For more information about our Dedicated careers, please visit DriveUSATruck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

Contact:

Nick Wakefield, Vice President of Human Resources, Driver Recruiting & Retention

(479) 471-6670 Office

nick.wakefield@usa-truck.com

David Turner, Senior Marketing Manager

(479) 471-6416 Office

David.Turner@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650679/USA-Truck-Announces-Increased-Dedicated-Driver-Salary-in-Select-Markets