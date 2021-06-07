CEO to Present on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, today announced that CEO Simon Dealy will present virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT.

"HIRE's revenue increased by 89 percent year-over-year in Q1 2021, with gross margin nearly doubling," said Simon Dealy, CEO of HIRE Technologies. "We believe the staffing market is positioned for near-term double-digit organic growth following the downturn, and when combined with our excellent acquisition pipeline and SaaS technology offering, we have a compelling growth story to tell. I'm excited to introduce investors to HIRE at the LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference in 2021."

Webcast Details:

Event: HIRE Technologies Inc. Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30PM PT

Register to watch the presentation here.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps our clients manage change in the workplace to achieve success.

www.hire.company

For further information, please contact:

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 868-9611

Email: sdealy@hire.company

Web: hire.company

Nikhil Thadani, Investor Relations (Sophic Capital)

Phone: (647) 670-0997

Email: nik@SophicCapital.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

All statements that address activities, events or developments that HIRE Technologies expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about HIRE's business prospects, future trends, plans, and strategies, including the Company's prospects for completion of additional acquisitions and future organic growth, and near-term industry growth are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by or include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of HIRE believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. In making such forward-looking statements, the Company has assumed that it will be able to continue to complete acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of HIRE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting it and the staffing industry can be found in the Company's March 31, 2021, MD&A and its continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR. Although HIRE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended.

Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this press release. HIRE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86728