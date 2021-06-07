Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Hempacco Co., Inc. ("Hempacco") and Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC PINK: GGII) ("Green Globe") today announced that it will host a Special Investor Conference Call to discuss the Company's latest corporate developments and the bright outlook management is expecting looking ahead.

WHAT: Hempacco Provides Corporate Update During Investor Conference Call

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM (PDT)

HOW: You can dial in to: +1 (646) 749-3335 and use the access code: 972-921-149 or

Follow this link on your computer or smartphone: https://www.gotomeet.me/IRP/hempaccoupdatecall

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/972921149

Add Name to Hempacco Investor Email List

To be added to the Company's investor email list to be kept apprised of all upcoming IR activities, please click this link or for additional information, please call Investor Relations Partners at 323-380-4500.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. The Hempacco Co., Inc. operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Please note you can purchase Hemp cigarettes at: https://www.RealStuffSmokables.com and contact us by phone at (775) 473-1201 for any remaining Investment Opportunities as we are seeking to raise growth capital.

(This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.)

Company Contact:

Co-Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

info@hempaccopackaging.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Miller or Colleen Fackler

bmiller@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86727