TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 112.91 GG00B90J5Z95 4th June 2021

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 4thJune 2021

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date 7thJune 2021