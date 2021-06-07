The trade show will be held from October 5-7 under the auspices of the Covid-delayed global trade fair.Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today announced the Dubai Solar Show will return in October. The trade show will be held from October 5-7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of the World Expo event which was originally due to be held in the emirate from October last year until April but which will now open its doors on October 1 and run until March 31. The solar show will be held alongside the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) which is aimed at ...

