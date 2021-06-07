Portman Architects Celebrates New Design Leadership

David Schweim and Andrew DaCosta Ascend as Lead Senior Design Architects in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Portman Architects is pleased to announce the ascension respectively of David Schweim, AIA and Andrew DaCosta, AIA as new design leaders at the Atlanta based firm. Each is well positioned to take the residential and hospitality specialization that Portman Architects is known for in the built environment to the next level, both nationally and globally.



David Schweim joins the firm from Skidmore Owings Merrill in Chicago, where he was associate director of design; Andrew DaCosta was formerly associate design lead with Cooper Carry in Atlanta.

With deep expertise in large scale developments that include Central Park Tower, Waldorf Astoria Beijing and WeBank HQ, David Schweim says, "I thrive in environments where elegant solutions are required for highly complex problems."

Drawing upon his experience in large complex mixed-use developments including State Farm's Dunwoody Campus and MetLife's Midtown Union, Andrew DaCosta utilizes his background in education and engineering, software development, and architectural design to create unique solutions for all Portman Architects clients, as he expands into this new role.

Robert Halverson, AIA, CEO and Managing Partner at Portman Architects says of the two design leaders, "We have every confidence that this design leadership team will open up new market opportunities for us, both regionally and abroad."

Together, both architects are leading design work on new projects that include a conversion of a high rise office tower into a residential building with Banyan Capital Group in downtown Atlanta, and a creative office on The Beltline in the old Fourth Ward, among others. To learn more about Portman Architects latest portfolio of work, please visit www.portmanarchitects.com or visit Instagram @portmanarchitects.

