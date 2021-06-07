Small and Midsize Businesses Are Leveraging Newswire's Technology to Create Data-Driven Campaigns

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Small to midsize businesses in a number of industries are leveraging Newswire's innovative technology to uncover key metrics that inform their media and marketing strategies.

Data-driven marketing provides businesses with the information they need to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time. And, as return on investment (ROI) continues to be on the radar of business executives everywhere, understanding and then putting data into motion is paramount.

"At Newswire, we combine data with creativity to help our clients pinpoint newsworthy angles to share with the media and their target audience," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "When a client's press release goes live, we don't stop there. In fact, we roll up our sleeves and dig into the data to continually improve our approach to better serve our clients."

Companies, no matter the size or industry, understand the power the right messaging can have on their target audience. And the data that's pulled from Newswire's press release distribution platform empowers its media and marketing experts to point their clients' campaigns in the right direction.

"Data and quality go hand-in-hand and our technology platform gives our clients the information they need to turn their owned media into earned media," Terenzio noted.

Since 2004, Newswire has provided its clients with targeted media outreach, the development of newsworthy stories, benchmarking, routine follow-ups, and more through its robust SaaS platform that helps companies stay competitive in their respective industries.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more, visit http://www.newswire.com .

