Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.06.2021 | 18:25
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
07-Jun-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
 
 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
 
 
I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
 
The Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields 
Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in late 2018. 
 
The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit 
covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of 
the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. 
 
The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible 
for an initial expenditure fee of AUSD300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage 
the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. 
 
During the period, the Company was advised that limited work was undertaken on the Shangri la project, mainly desk 
studies. In addition, Mr Gordon resigned as a director in June 2020 and Mr Rigoll was appointed as executive chairman 
to the Company in March 2021. We anticipate further work to occur during 2021. 
 
The Company continues to monitor covid-19 effects on the company. We believe this will have limited affect on any 
future work anticipated on our West Australia project as there are very few cases in this state and interruptions are 
somewhat less. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2020 amounted to GBP100,000 (2019 - GBP107,000 loss) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil (2019 - nil). At 31 December 
2020, the Company had cash balances of GBP272,000 (2019: GBP354,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend. 
 
PRIOR YEAR RESTATEMENT 
During the year, we have reviewed the prior year accounting treatment of the tenement interest, which was classified as 
an intangible asset. Following this review, we have concluded that, the sale and purchase agreement for the tenement 
interest and the Shangri la joint venture agreement is of a nature that they are directly linked to each other. The 
Company and Goldfields have joint control over the tenement area and therefore should be classified as an investment in 
a joint venture. The arrangement further meets the requirements to be measured using the equity method in terms of IAS 
28. 
As a result of the above, a prior year restatement in respect of the classification of the intangible asset has been 
reflected within the financial statements. See Note 19 for details of the impact on the financial statements. There was 
no impact on profit or loss or the statement of cash flows. 
OUTLOOK 
 
The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. We look forward to 2021 being one in which we can 
acquire further investment positions, thereby realising tangible value for all shareholders. 
 
We will continue to seek out further investments in line with the Company's investing strategy. 
The directors would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, staff and consultants for their continued 
support. 
s172 Statement 
 
The Directors continue to act in a way that they consider, in good faith, to be most likely to promote the success of 
the Company for the benefits of the members as a whole, and in doing so have regard, amongst other matters to: 
 
* the likely consequences of any decision in the long term; 
* the interests of the Company's employees; 
* the need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others; 
* the impact of the Company's operations on the community as well as the environment; 
* the need to act fairly as between members of the Company, and 
* the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct 
 
The Board has always recognised the relationships with key stakeholders as being central to the long-term success of 
the business and therefore seeks active engagement with all stakeholder groups, to understand and respect their views, 
in particular of those with the communities in which it invests, its host governments, employees and suppliers. 
 
The Company is an early-stage investment company quoted on a minor exchange and its members will be fully aware, 
through detailed announcements, shareholder meetings and financial communications, of the Board's broad and specific 
intentions and the rationale for its decisions. The Company pays its employees and creditors promptly and keeps its 
costs to a minimum to protect shareholders funds. When selecting investments, issues such as the impact on the 
community and the environment have actively been taken into consideration; as is clear from the portfolio set out in 
the Chairman's report. 
 
The Company has incurred very little expenditure to date, has no employees other than directors and application of the 
s172 requirements will be better demonstrated in future periods once its investment starts exploration activity or if 
the Company makes further investments. 
 
 
 
 
David Rigoll 
Executive Chairman 
 
7 June 2021 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
The Company 
                    +44 (0) 207 440 0640 
David Rigoll 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Financial statements Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Period ended 
                                              Year ended 
                                              31 December   31 December 
                                              2020 
                                                      2019 
                                           Note GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue                                        4 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                               - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (99)      (107) 
Share based payment charge                                 (1)       - 
 
Operating loss                                    5  (100)      (107) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                    (100)      (107) 
 
Taxation                                       7  -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (100)      (107) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                              -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the      (100)      (107) 
company 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                               8  (5.74)     (6.25)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Restated 
 
                            31 December 31 December 
                            2020    2019 
                         Note GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 9  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            10  18     18 
Cash and cash equivalents               272     354 
                            290     372 
 
Total assets                      426     508 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables             11  (67)    (70) 
                            (67)    (70) 
 
Net current assets                   223     302 
 
Net assets                       359     438 
 
 
Equity

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.