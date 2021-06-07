Anzeige
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to -5-

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
07-Jun-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
 
 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
Audited Final Results to 31 December 2020 
 
 
I am pleased to present the annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020. 
 
OPERATIONS REVIEW 
 
The Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields 
Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in late 2018. 
 
The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit 
covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of 
the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. 
 
The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible 
for an initial expenditure fee of AUSD300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage 
the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. 
 
During the period, the Company was advised that limited work was undertaken on the Shangri la project, mainly desk 
studies. In addition, Mr Gordon resigned as a director in June 2020 and Mr Rigoll was appointed as executive chairman 
to the Company in March 2021. We anticipate further work to occur during 2021. 
 
The Company continues to monitor covid-19 effects on the company. We believe this will have limited affect on any 
future work anticipated on our West Australia project as there are very few cases in this state and interruptions are 
somewhat less. 
 
FINANCE REVIEW 
 
The loss for the period to 31 December 2020 amounted to GBP100,000 (2019 - GBP107,000 loss) which mainly related to 
regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil (2019 - nil). At 31 December 
2020, the Company had cash balances of GBP272,000 (2019: GBP354,000). 
 
The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend. 
 
PRIOR YEAR RESTATEMENT 
During the year, we have reviewed the prior year accounting treatment of the tenement interest, which was classified as 
an intangible asset. Following this review, we have concluded that, the sale and purchase agreement for the tenement 
interest and the Shangri la joint venture agreement is of a nature that they are directly linked to each other. The 
Company and Goldfields have joint control over the tenement area and therefore should be classified as an investment in 
a joint venture. The arrangement further meets the requirements to be measured using the equity method in terms of IAS 
28. 
As a result of the above, a prior year restatement in respect of the classification of the intangible asset has been 
reflected within the financial statements. See Note 19 for details of the impact on the financial statements. There was 
no impact on profit or loss or the statement of cash flows. 
OUTLOOK 
 
The Board remains confident that the private and pre-IPO markets remain significantly under-served and as such 
significant opportunities exist for the Company going forward. We look forward to 2021 being one in which we can 
acquire further investment positions, thereby realising tangible value for all shareholders. 
 
We will continue to seek out further investments in line with the Company's investing strategy. 
The directors would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders, staff and consultants for their continued 
support. 
s172 Statement 
 
The Directors continue to act in a way that they consider, in good faith, to be most likely to promote the success of 
the Company for the benefits of the members as a whole, and in doing so have regard, amongst other matters to: 
 
* the likely consequences of any decision in the long term; 
* the interests of the Company's employees; 
* the need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others; 
* the impact of the Company's operations on the community as well as the environment; 
* the need to act fairly as between members of the Company, and 
* the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct 
 
The Board has always recognised the relationships with key stakeholders as being central to the long-term success of 
the business and therefore seeks active engagement with all stakeholder groups, to understand and respect their views, 
in particular of those with the communities in which it invests, its host governments, employees and suppliers. 
 
The Company is an early-stage investment company quoted on a minor exchange and its members will be fully aware, 
through detailed announcements, shareholder meetings and financial communications, of the Board's broad and specific 
intentions and the rationale for its decisions. The Company pays its employees and creditors promptly and keeps its 
costs to a minimum to protect shareholders funds. When selecting investments, issues such as the impact on the 
community and the environment have actively been taken into consideration; as is clear from the portfolio set out in 
the Chairman's report. 
 
The Company has incurred very little expenditure to date, has no employees other than directors and application of the 
s172 requirements will be better demonstrated in future periods once its investment starts exploration activity or if 
the Company makes further investments. 
 
 
 
 
David Rigoll 
Executive Chairman 
 
7 June 2021 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
The Company 
                    +44 (0) 207 440 0640 
David Rigoll 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Financial statements Statement of comprehensive income for the year ended to 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Period ended 
                                              Year ended 
                                              31 December   31 December 
                                              2020 
                                                      2019 
                                           Note GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Revenue                                        4 
Investment income                                     -        - 
 
Total revenue                                               - 
 
Administration expenses                                  (99)      (107) 
Share based payment charge                                 (1)       - 
 
Operating loss                                    5  (100)      (107) 
 
Finance costs                                       -        - 
 
Loss before taxation                                    (100)      (107) 
 
Taxation                                       7  -        - 
 
 
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the company             (100)      (107) 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Translation exchange (loss)/gain                              -        - 
Other comprehensive income for the period net of taxation                 -        - 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the      (100)      (107) 
company 
 
Loss per share 
Basic and diluted (pence)                               8  (5.74)     (6.25)

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Restated 
 
                            31 December 31 December 
                            2020    2019 
                         Note GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets 
Investments accounted for using the equity method 9  136     136 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables            10  18     18 
Cash and cash equivalents               272     354 
                            290     372 
 
Total assets                      426     508 
 
 
Current liabilities 
 
Trade and other payables             11  (67)    (70) 
                            (67)    (70) 
 
Net current assets                   223     302 
 
Net assets                       359     438 
 
 
Equity

Share capital                   12  -      - 
Share premium                     643     623 
Share based payment reserve              26     25 
Retained earnings                   (310)    (210) 
Total equity                      359     438

The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd (registered number 196048) were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 7 June 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mahesh Pulandaran Donald Strang

Director Director

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Share  Share  Share based payment    Retained 
                                        reserve              Total 
                                capital premium              earnings 
                                GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000           GBP'000  GBP'000 
At 31 December 2018                      -    628   25            (103)  550 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (107)  (107) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (107)  (107) 
 
Share issue costs                       -    (5)   -             -    (5) 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -    (5)   -             -    (5) 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2019                      -    623   25            (210)  438 
 
Loss for the period                      -    -    -             (100)  (101) 
Total Comprehensive Income                   -    -    -             (100)  (101) 
 
Issue of share capital                     -    20   -             -    20 
Share based payments                      -    -    1             -    1 
Total contributions by and distributions to owners of the   -    20   1             -    21 
Company 
 
At 31 December 2020                      -    643   26            (310)  359

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Statement of cash flows for the year ended to 31 December 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Year ended Year ended 
                           31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 
                           GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating loss                    (100)    (107) 
Share based payment charge              1      - 
Issue of shares to settle liabilities         20 
(Increase) in trade and other receivables       -      (12) 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables    (3)     18 
 
Net cash outflow in operating activities       (82)    (91) 
 
 
Financing activities 
Issue of share capital                -      - 
Issue costs                      -      (5) 
 
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities  -      (5) 
 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents       (82)    (96) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   354     450 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period      272     354

Non cash transactions

During the year, the Company issued 40,000 shares for GBP20,000 to settle certain outstanding liabilities.

The accompanying accounting policies and notes form part of these financial statements. Notes to the financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

General information 
1 
 
       Veni Vidi Vici Ltd is a company incorporated on 14 November 2017 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") 
       under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The address of its registered office is Vistra Corporate 
       Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. The Company's 
       ordinary shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market as operated by Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE"). 
 
 
       The financial statements of Veni Vidi Vici Ltd for the year ended 31 December 2020 were authorised for 
       issue by the Board on 7 June 2021 and the statements of financial position signed on the Board's behalf 
       by Mahesh Pulandaran and Donald Strang. 
 
       Investing policy 
       The investment strategy of the Company is to provide Shareholders with an attractive total return 
       achieved primarily through capital appreciation. The Directors believe that there are numerous investment 
       opportunities within both private and public businesses in the Base Metals and Precious Metals sector in 
       North America and Australia. 
 
       The Board, through its extensive network of contacts, has identified a number of potentially interesting 
       investment opportunities, although formal discussions in respect of any of these opportunities have not 
       yet commenced. 
 
       The Company is likely to be an active investor and acquire control of certain target companies although 
       it may also consider acquiring non-controlling shareholdings. The proposed investments to be made by the 
       Company may be in either quoted or unquoted securities and made by direct acquisition of an interest in 
       companies, partnerships or joint ventures, or direct interests in projects and can be at any stage of 
       development. Accordingly, the Company's equity interest in a proposed investment may range from a 
       minority position to 100 per cent. ownership and a controlling interest. 
 
       If the Company takes a controlling stake, the acquisition could trigger a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 
       of the AQSE Exchange Rules. 
 
       The Directors intend to acquire one or more investments in quoted or unquoted businesses or companies (in 
       whole or in part) thereby creating a platform for further investments. The Company may need to raise 
       additional funds for these purposes and may use both debt and/or equity. 
 
       The Directors and the Technical Adviser believe that their broad, collective experience, together with 
       their extensive network of contacts, will assist them in identifying, evaluating and funding suitable 
       investment opportunities. External advisers and investment professionals, over and above the Technical 
       Adviser, will be engaged as necessary to assist with sourcing and due diligence of prospective 
       opportunities. The Directors will also consider appointing additional directors with relevant experience 
       if the need arises. 
 
       It is anticipated that returns to Shareholders will be delivered primarily through an appreciation in the 
       price of the Ordinary Shares rather than capital distribution via regular dividends. In addition, there 
       may be opportunities to spin out businesses in the form of distributions to Shareholders or make trade 
       sales of business divisions and therefore contemplate returns via special dividends. Given the nature of 
       the investment strategy, the Company does not intend to make additional regular and periodic disclosures 
       or calculations of net asset value outside of the requirements for a AQSE Growth Market traded company. 
       It is anticipated that the Company will hold investments for the medium to long term, although where 
       opportunities exist for shorter term investments, the Company may undertake such investments.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Investing policy (continued) 
       In compliance with Rule 51 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, if the Company (as an Investment Vehicle) has not 
       substantially implemented its investing policy after the period of one year following Admission, it will 
       seek Shareholder approval in respect of the subsequent year for the further pursuit of its investment 
       strategy. 
 
       Pursuant to Rule 52 of the AQSE Exchange Rules, the Company (as an Investment Vehicle), is required to 
       substantially implement its investment strategy within a period of two years following Admission. In the 
       event that the Company has not undertaken a transaction constituting a Reverse Takeover under Rule 57 of 
       the AQSE Exchange Rules, or if it has otherwise failed to substantially implement its investment strategy 
       within such two year period, AQSE Exchange will suspend trading of the Company's Issued Share Capital in 
       accordance with Rule 78 of the AQSE Exchange Rules. If suspension occurs, the Directors will consider 
       returning the Company's cash to Shareholders after deducting all related expenses.

The Directors intend to review the investment strategy on an annual basis and, subject to their review 
       and in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Directors intends to adhere to the investment 
       strategy. Changes to the investment strategy may be prompted, inter alia, by changes in government 
       policies or economic conditions which alter or introduce additional investment opportunities. It is the 
       intention of the Directors to invest the Company's cash resources, as far as practicable, in accordance 
       with the investment strategy. However, due to market and other investment considerations, it may take 
       some time before the cash resources of the Company are fully invested. 
 
       It is intended that the funds initially available to the Company will be used to meet general working 
       capital requirements, to undertake due diligence on potential target acquisitions and to make investments 
       in accordance with the investment guidelines described above. 
 
 
       Statement of compliance with IFRS 
       The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting 
       Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the 
       BVI Business Companies Act 2004. The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out 
       below. 
 
       Basis of preparation 
       The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the measurement to 
       fair value of assets and financial instruments as described in the accounting policies below, and on a 
       going concern basis. 
 
       The financial report is presented in Pound Sterling (GBP) and all values are rounded to the nearest 
       thousand pounds (GBP'000) unless otherwise stated.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company 
 
       During the financial year, the Company has adopted the following new IFRSs (including amendments thereto) 
       and IFRIC interpretations that became effective for the first time. 
 
       Standard                               Effective date, annual period 
                                          beginning on or after 
       Conceptual Framework and Amendments to References to the Conceptual 1 January 2020 
       Framework in IFRS Standards 
       Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations              1 January 2020 
       Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8: Definition of Material        1 January 2020

Their adoption has not had any material impact on the disclosures or amounts reported in the financial

statements.

Standards issued but not yet effective:

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the following standards and

interpretations relevant to the Company and which have not been applied in these financial statements,

were in issue but were not yet effective. 

Standard                                  Effective date, annual period 
                                             beginning on or after 
       Reference to the Conceptual Framework (Amendments to IFRS 3 Business    1 January 2022* 
       Combinations) 
       Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (Amendments to 1 January 2022* 
       IAS 16) 
       Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (Amendments to IAS 37  1 January 2022* 
       Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets) 
       Annual improvements 2018-2020 cycle                    1 January 2022* 
       Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current: Amendments to IAS 1 January 2023* 
       1

*Not yet endorsed for use in the European Union

The adoption of these standards is not expected to have any material impact on the financial

statements of the Company.

Going Concern

The Directors noted the losses that the Company has made for the period ended 31 December 2020. The

Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period ending 30 June 2022 which take account of the

current cost and operational structure of the Company.

The cost structure of the Company comprises a high proportion of discretionary spend and therefore in

the event that cash flows become constrained, costs can be quickly reduced to enable the Company to

operate within its available funding.

These forecasts demonstrate that the Company has sufficient cash funds available to allow it to

continue in business for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these financial

statements. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

It is the prime responsibility of the Board to ensure the Company remains as going concerns. At 31

December 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of GBP272,000 and borrowings of GBPnil. The Company

has minimal contractual expenditure commitments and the Board considers the present funds sufficient to

maintain the working capital of the Company for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing

the Annual Report and Financial Statements. For these reasons the Directors adopt the going concern basis

in the preparation of the Financial Statements.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

_________________________________________________________________________________________ 

2       Significant accounting policies 
 
 
       Finance costs / investment revenue 
       Borrowing costs are recognised as an expense when incurred. 
 
 
       Investment revenue is recognised as the Company becomes entitled to such revenue. Dividends are 
       accounted for on receipt thereof. 
 
       Share capital 
       Financial instruments issued by the Company are treated as equity only to the extent that they do not 
       meet the definition of a financial liability. The Company's ordinary shares are classified as equity 
       instruments. 
 
       Share-based payments 
       Where equity settled share options are awarded to employees, the fair value of the options at the date 
       of grant is charged to the statement of comprehensive income over the vesting period. Non-market 
       vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of equity instruments expected to 
       vest at each balance sheet date so that, ultimately, the cumulative amount recognised over the vesting 
       period is based on the number of options that eventually vest. 
 
       Prior year restatement 
 
       During the year, the prior year accounting treatment of the tenement interest, which was classified as 
       an intangible asset, which was an error. Following this review, we have concluded that, the sale and 
       purchase agreement for the tenement interest and the Shangri la joint venture agreement are directly 
       linked to each other. The company and Goldfields have joint control over the tenement area and 
       therefore should be classified as an investment in a joint venture. The arrangement further meets the 
       requirements to be measured using the equity method in terms of IAS 28. See Note 19 for details of the 
       impact on the financial statements. 
 
       Fair value measurement 
       IFRS 13 establishes a single source of guidance for all fair value measurements. IFRS 13 does not 
       change when an entity is required to use fair value, but rather provides guidance on how to measure 
       fair value under IFRS when fair value is required or permitted. The resulting calculations under IFRS 
       13 affected the principles that the Company uses to assess the fair value, but the assessment of fair 
       value under IFRS 13 has not materially changed the fair values recognised or disclosed. IFRS 13 mainly 
       impacts the disclosures of the Company. It requires specific disclosures about fair value measurements 
       and disclosures of fair values, some of which replace existing disclosure requirements in other 
       standards. 
 
       The company has no assets or liabilities at fair value 
 
       Financial instruments 
 
       Financial investments 
       Non-derivative financial assets comprising the Company's strategic financial investments in entities 
       not qualifying as subsidiaries, associates or jointly controlled entities. These assets are classified 
       as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. They are carried at fair value with changes 
       in fair value recognised through the income statement. Where there is a significant or prolonged 
       decline in the fair value of a financial investment (which constitutes objective evidence of 
       impairment), the full amount of the impairment is recognised in the income statement. 
 
       The company has no assets or liabilities at fair value

Notes to the financial statements (continued) 
       __________________________________________________________________________________ 
 
       Trade and other receivables 
       Trade receivables are measured at initial recognition at fair value, and are subsequently measured at 
       amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Trade and other receivables are accounted for 
       at original invoice amount less any provisions for doubtful debts. Provisions are made where there is 
       evidence of a risk of non-payment, taking into account the age of the debt, historical experience and 
       general economic conditions. If a trade debt is determined to be uncollectable, it is written off, 
       firstly against any provisions already held and then to the statement of comprehensive income. 
       Subsequent recoveries of amounts previously provided for are credited to the statement of comprehensive 
       income. 
 
       Appropriate allowances for estimated irrecoverable amounts are recognised in profit or loss in 
       accordance with the expected credit loss model under IFRS 9. For trade and other receivables which do 
       not contain a significant financing component, the Company applies the simplified approach. This 
       approach requires the allowance for expected credit losses to be recognised at an amount equal to 
       lifetime expected credit losses. For other debt financial assets the Company applies the general 
       approach to providing for expected credit losses as prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits for the 
       recognition of an allowance for the estimated expected loss resulting from default in the subsequent 
       12-month period. Exposure to credit loss is monitored on a continual basis and, where material, the 
       allowance for expected credit losses is adjusted to reflect the risk of default during the lifetime of 
       the financial asset should a significant change in credit risk be identified. 
 
       The majority of the Company's financial assets are expected to have a low risk of default. A review of 
       the historical occurrence of credit losses indicates that credit losses are insignificant due to the 
       size of the Company's clients and the nature of its activities. The outlook for the natural resources 
       industry is not expected to result in a significant change in the Company's exposure to credit losses. 
       As lifetime expected credit losses are not expected to be significant the Company has opted not to 
       adopt the practical expedient available under IFRS 9 to utilise a provision matrix for the recognition 
       of lifetime expected credit losses on trade receivables. Allowances are calculated on a case-by-case 
       basis based on the credit risk applicable to individual counterparties. 
 
       Trade and other payables 
       Trade and other payables are held at amortised cost which equates to nominal value. 
 
       Cash and cash equivalents 
       Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash in hand, current balances with banks and similar institutions 
       and liquid investments generally with maturities of 3 months or less. They are readily convertible 
       into known amounts of cash and have an insignificant risk of changes in values. 
 
       Investment in joint venture 
       A joint venture is a contractual arrangement whereby the Company and other parties undertake an 
       economic activity that is subject to joint control; that is when the strategic financial and operating 
       policy decisions relating to the activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing 
       control. 
 
       These financial statements include the Company's share of the total recognised gains and losses of 
       joint ventures using the equity method, from the date that significant influence or joint control 
       commences to the date that it ceases, based on present ownership interests and excluding the possible 
       exercise of potential voting rights, less any impairment losses. When the Company's interest in a joint 
       venture has been reduced to nil because the Company's share of losses exceeds its interest in the joint 
       venture, the Company only provides for additional losses to the extent that it has incurred legal or 
       constructive obligations to fund such losses, or where the Company has made payments on behalf of the 
       joint venture. Where the disposal of an investment in a joint venture is considered to be highly 
       probable, the investment ceases to be equity accounted and, instead, is classified as held for sale and 
       stated at the lower of carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. 
 
       Reversals of impairment losses are recognised in the income statement.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

___________________________________________________________________________________

Impairment of non-current assets

The carrying values of all non-current assets are reviewed for impairment when there is an

indication that the assets might be impaired. Any provision for impairment is charged to the statement

of comprehensive income in the year concerned.

Impairment losses on other non-current assets are only reversed if there has been a change in

estimates used to determine recoverable amounts and only to the extent that the revised recoverable

amounts do not exceed the carrying values that would have existed, net of depreciation or amortisation,

had no impairments been recognised. 

Taxation 
       The tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in the income 
       statement, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or 
       directly in equity. In this case the tax is also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in 
       equity, respectively. 
 
       The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted 
       at the balance sheet date in the countries where the company's subsidiaries and associates operate and 
       generate taxable income. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect 
       to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and establishes provisions 
       where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. 
 
       Provisions 
       Provisions are recognised when the Company has a present obligation as a result of a past event, it is 
       probable that the Company will be required to settle that obligation and a reliable estimate can be made 
       of the amount of the obligation. The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the 
       consideration required to settle the present obligation at the balance sheet date, taking into account 
       the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation 
 
       Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty 
 
       The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, 
       estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and 
       liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical 
       experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the 
       results of which form the basis of making the judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities 
       that are not readily apparent from other sources. 
3 
 
       Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on 
       an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate 
       is revised if the revision only affects that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods 
       if the revision affects both current and future periods. 
 
       Significant estimates and assumptions that may have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment 
       to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities at 31 December 2020 are set out below:

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

Carrying value of the investment in Joint Venture 
 
       Management have reviewed the carrying value of the investment for further signs of impairment. Due to the 
       pandemic and illness of the geologist there was no activity in the Joint Venture in the year to 31 
       December but limited activity has since commenced in 2021 which was sufficient to meet the minimum 
       licence spend of an average of USD2,000 per year over the licence period. The licence is due to expire in 
       August 2021 and the Company, together with its joint venture partner are in the process of renewing them. 
       Management acknowledge that the carrying value of the investment is at risk if the licence is not renewed 
       but they are not aware of any conditions that would result in the licence not being renewed as they have

good relationships with the local authority and have met all conditions of the licence, including the 
       minimum spend. Accordingly, the directors have concluded that they are very confident in the licence 
       being renewed and have concluded that no impairment is required. 
 
       In addition, 
 
       Valuation of share-based payments to employees 
 
       The Company estimates the expected value of share-based payments to employees and this is charged through 
       the income statement over the vesting period. The fair value is estimated using the Black Scholes 
       valuation model which requires a number of assumptions to be made such as level of share vesting, time of 
       exercise, expected length of service and employee turnover and share price volatility. This method of 
       estimating the value of share-based payments is intended to ensure that the actual value transferred to 
       employees is provided for by the time such payments are made. 
 
4       Segmental information 
 
       An operating segment is a distinguishable component of the Company that engages in business activities 
       from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the 
       Company's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about the allocation of resources and 
       assessment of performance and about which discrete financial information is available. 
 
       The chief operating decision maker has defined that the Company's only reportable operating segments 
       during the period is that of investment within the Precious and Base Metals Sector. 
 
       Subject to further acquisitions the Company expects to further review its segmental information during 
       the forthcoming financial period. 
 
       The Company has not generated any revenues from external customers during the reported period. 
 
       In respect of the total assets of GBP359,000, all arise in the company and within the Investment sector 
       noted above. 
 
 
5       Operating loss 
                                   Period to 31 Period to 31 
                                   Dec 2020   Dec 2019 
                                   GBP'000    GBP'000 
       Operating loss is stated after charging: 
       Directors' remuneration                 50      51 
       Share option charge                   1      - 
       Shares issued on lieu of services            20 
       Audit fees                       14      10

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

6        Directors' emoluments                    2020   2019 
                                      GBP'000  GBP'000 
        Fees and benefits                      50    51 
 
                         Fees and       Share based 
                         salaries       payments  Total 
        2020               GBP'000         GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
        M Pulandaran           18          -      18 
        D Strang 2            32          1      33 
        A Lucas 1            -           -      - 
        C Gordon 3            -           -      - 
                         50          1      51 
 
                         Fees and       Share based 
                         salaries       payments  Total 
        2019               GBP'000         GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
        M Pulandaran           18          -      18 
        D Strang 2            6           -      6 
        A Lucas 1            9           -      9 
        C Gordon 3            18          -      18 
                         51          -      51 
 
        Directors' fees totalling GBP18,000 have been accrued as at 31 December 2020 (2019: GBP24,000). 
 
        Directors' have no pension benefits which are accruing. 
         1. Aaron Lucas resigned 19 August 2019 
         2. D Strang appointed 22 October 2019 
         3. Christopher Gordon resigned 1 June 2020 
 
        The Company has no other directly employed personnel. 
 
7        Taxation                           Year ended Year to 31 
                                       31 Dec 2020 Dec 2019 
                                       GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
        Total current tax                       -      - 
 
        The standard rate applicable in the BVI is 0% (2019: 0%) for the reasons set out in the following 
        reconciliation: 
                                       2020    2019 
                                       GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
        Loss on ordinary activities before tax            (100)    (107) 
 
 
        Tax thereon at rates above                  -      - 
 
        Current tax for the period                  -      -

No deferred tax asset or liability has been recognised as the tax rate applicable in BVI is 0%

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

__________________________________________________________________________________________ 

8       Loss per share 
                                              2020        2019 
       The calculation of loss per share is based on the loss after taxation    GBP'000       GBP'000 
       divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period: 
 
 
       Net loss after taxation 
                                              (100)       (107) 
 
       Number of shares 
 
       Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic loss  1,742,954 
       per share                                            1,720,003 
 
 
       Basic and diluted loss per share (expressed in pence)            (5.74)       (6.25) 
 
       As inclusion of the potential ordinary shares would result in a decrease in the earnings per share they 
       are considered to be anti-dilutive, as such, a diluted earnings per share is not included. 
9       Investments in associates and joint ventures          31 December     31 December 
                                       2020         2019 
                                       GBP'000        GBP'000 
 
       Opening balance                         136         136 
       Purchased during the period                   -          - 
       Impairment                           -          - 
       At 31 December - carrying value                 136         136 
 
       On 10 December 2018, the Company completed the Sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated 
       Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in consideration 
       for AUSD220,000. 
 
       The consideration payable for the Tenement Interest is AUSD220,000 (the "Purchase Price"), satisfied by 
       AUSD20,000 paid by the Company to Goldfields in cash and the issuance of 190,000 ordinary fully paid shares 
       in the capital of the Company. 
 
       VVV and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be 
       responsible for an initial expenditure fee of AUSD300,000 over three years from the commencement of the 
       JVA. The JV will be controlled jointly but Goldfields, as local partner, will be entitled to a 10% 
       management fee of expenses incurred by the JV for services connected with the day to day management of 
       the JV. 
 
       As at 31 December 2020, there has been no activity within the JV, and no profit or loss attributable to 
       the Company. 
10      Trade and other receivables 
                         31 December 2020 31 December 2019 
                         GBP'000      GBP'000 
       Current trade and other payables 
       Prepayments            18        18 
       Total               18        18

The fair value of these financial assets is not individually determined as the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Notes to the financial statements (continued)

