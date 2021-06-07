Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Launches Redesigned Website - CBDCoPacker.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the redevelopment and relaunch of its website, www.cbdcopacker.com . The new updated site has a clean design to better reflect Alkame's reemergence as a pioneer and leader within the explosive hemp and CBD infused food & beverage industry.

The Company was in the specialty food and beverage co-packing space and had the foresight to enter the hemp and CBD sector early on as a copacker, developer and private label manufacturer focusing on liquid-based food and beverage products with an emphasis in the beverage sector, around 2014. This sector over the past couple of years, has grown substantially.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, Robert Eakle stated: "We have set the standard for quality and compliance and now we have a new website that reflects our long history of pioneering health & wellness products."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

