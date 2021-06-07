Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) -Monarca Minerals, Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), for the following purposes:

to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended November 30, 2020 and 2019 together with the report of the auditors thereon;

to elect directors;

to re-appoint McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

to approve, in accordance with the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's new long-term incentive plan; and

to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and form of Proxy are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.monarcaminerals.com.

Due to COVID -19 restrictions and related health concerns generally, shareholders are encouraged not to attend the meeting in person but to vote in advance by completing and submitting their Proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy sent to registered shareholders with the meeting materials. Beneficial shareholders are encouraged to vote using the Voting Instruction Form provided by or on behalf of the brokerage firm or other intermediary through which they hold their shares.

About Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: MMN) and focused on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag (28.7 million ounces of contained silver) at its Tejamen deposit in Durango, Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

Carlos Espinosa

President, CEO & Director

Monarca Minerals Inc.

E: cespinosa@slgmexico.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

