Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY8N ISIN: US70438T1016 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BASANITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASANITE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2021 | 19:56
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Basanite Industries, LLC: Basanite to present to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association)

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced that it will be presenting to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association) event on Tuesday, June 8th.

"Basanite Industries will be presenting the significant values and lifecycle benefits of engineering with Basanite's family of Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) products to the FSEA", stated Dave Anderson, COO and EVP of Basanite. "Products highlighted include: BasaFlex, an excellent alternative to steel reinforcement; BasaMesh, an alternative for welded wire mesh products; and BasaMix, a high-tenacity fiber for secondary and early age crack reduction / reinforcement."

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

About FSEA

The FSEA was formed in 1996 to enhance the profession of structural engineering in the State of Florida. FSEA provides input and leadership on building codes and their enforcement, sponsors technical seminars and roundtable discussions, and organizes informal mixers to facilitate networking between peers. FSEA's goal is to join together all Florida structural engineers and to address common concerns of the profession. www.flsea.com.

Contact:

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650744/Basanite-to-present-to-FSEA-Florida-Structural-Engineers-Association

BASANITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.