

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to sink 1.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year after climbing 2.8 percent on quarter and 11.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see April figures for current account and May results for the eco watchers survey. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 1,500.6 billion yen, down from 2,650.1 billion yen in March. In April the eco survey for current conditions had a score of 39.1, while the outlook was at 41.7.



South Korea will provide April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $7.82 billion.



Taiwan will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 25.7 percent on year after gaining 26.4 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 26.0 percent after spiking 38.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.995 billion, down from $6.18 billion a month earlier.



Taiwan also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.09 percent on year, while wholesale prices climbed an annual 9.62 percent.



The Philippines will provide Q2 unemployment figures and April data for industrial production. In Q1, the jobless rate was 8.7 percent, while industrial output plummeted 74.2 percent on year in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

