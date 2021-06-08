CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Location in Ohio

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

DEFIANCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to announce its newest network addition: CPR Defiance in Ohio. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in Ohio. CPR congratulates store owners Ben Mitchell and Jeremy Goldy on opening their third store in the CPR family.

"We are very impressed with the skills Ben and Jeremy have showcased at their two other locations," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We cannot wait to see how they perform at CPR Defiance."

Anyone local to Defiance, OH is welcomed to come by Ben and Jeremy's new location whenever they need repairs and assistance, a new device, or accessories to ensure their devices stay protected. Their store is located in downtown Defiance, where residents can find it situated next to Meeks Bakery. So drop off your phone for its fast, affordable repair and pop into the bakery while you wait for a snack and a tasty beverage!

Though both Ben and Jeremy reside in Indiana, they each spent time in Defiance and feel they can provide a service to this city. Ben grew up in Defiance before attending Bowling Green State University before serving in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years. He now owns and operates his CPR Columbus MS location remotely from his home in Fort Wayne, IN, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

Jeremy spent one year at Defiance College before transferring to Ball State University to finish his degree a bit closer to home. For the last 13 years, he has been working as a Project Manager at Raytheon while running his own CPR store in Fort Wayne, IN, where he lives with his wife and four children.

When they aren't hard at work as business partners, Ben and Jeremy enjoy working out and golf together when they can. In addition, it is a priority for both men to make time to spend with their families.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new location together," said Ben. "We have worked hard at CPR Columbus, MS, and CPR Fort Wayne Coliseum and can't wait to provide our expertise and service Defiance."

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Defiance is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Ben and Jeremy's CPR Defiance location, please contact the store at the details provided below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Defiance is located at:

319 Clinton Street

Defiance, OH 43512

Please contact the store at 419-750-2355 or via email: repairs@cpr-defiance.com

Please visit the website: www.cellphonerepair.com/defiance-oh

Ben and Jeremy's other CPR store information is:

CPR Columbus, MS

1803 US-45

Columbus, MS 39705

(662)-570-4638

CPR Fort Wayne Coliseum

427 W Coliseum Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

(260)-333-9300

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

