Dienstag, 08.06.2021
Relay Medical: Auf der Titelseite der größten Zeitung Kanadas! – Kaufrausch!
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 04:34
CGTN launches 'Media Challengers' theme song

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Global Television Network (CGTN) launches the official song and music video for The Media Challengers - its global campaign to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming presenters, reporters and influencers - on Monday.