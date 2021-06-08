

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open mixed on Tuesday as investors await more clues on the outlook for inflation and central bank stimulus.



Asian markets traded mixed as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs of a strong economic recovery.



The dollar rose against the yen after data showed Japan's economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter.



U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday, with investors awaiting more clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic stimulus measures.



The European Central Bank meets on Thursday when the central bank will review the pace of emergency bond boys. Given recent dovish commentary, most analysts expect the central bank to maintain a higher pace of buying in the third quarter.



Iran and global powers will enter the fifth round of talks on Thursday in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports.



Elsewhere, the Group of Seven leaders' summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.



Industrial production and economic confidence figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight amid lingering inflation worries and news of a global minimum corporate tax rate.



The Dow dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent.



European stocks also ended Monday's session on a mixed note after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments on spending, inflation and interest rates.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

