Wolves Summit today announced UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, as an ecosystem partner at Wolves Summit on October 19th-21st.

Wolves Summit will return in person this October. The 14th edition is set to become its largest event to date attracting over 5,000 participants in-person and online.

The event will take place for the first time in Wroclaw, one of the top AI cities in Poland, co-organised in collaboration with Concordia Design and Made in Wroclaw.

The UiPath Automation Awards 2021 awards ceremony will be held live on stage and broadcasted to the home audience on October 20th. The competition rewards the most promising players and emerging talent in the space with a €50,000 cash prize as well as C-level mentorship, tech, sales and marketing support offered by UiPath experts. Applications are now open.

"For the past two years, we've been committed to supporting B2B software automation start-ups and scale-ups in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Turkey via our annual competition UiPath Automation Awards. We are delighted to partner with the Wolves Summit for the final of the 2021 edition and offer the competition's finalists and winners a solid platform to showcase their innovative automation products and solutions" adds Vargha Moayed, Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath

Wolves Summit CEO, Michael Chaffe said: "At Wolves Summit we strive to support the growth of the CEE innovation ecosystem, and we know we can best achieve this by partnering with forward-thinking organisations and individuals sharing our mission. We are happy to be able to provide the platform and tangible support to UiPath to select the next automation champions in the CEE and Turkey."

Wolves Summit also announced the CEE Innovation Track, a dedicated programme allowing external ecosystem players to craft and showcase their own content in front of hundreds of decision-makers. The virtual component of the summit will be organised via Hopin.

Hopin's VP of Finance Mark Masters shares: "Wolves Summit is one of our most active and successful event partners at Hopin, paving the way to a new world of hybrid events. I know they're planning something big in October 2021, and we cannot be more excited to be part of that journey."

Tickets are now on sale. For partnership inquiries please contact tomasz@wolvessummit.com

