AIM and Media Release

8 June 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Canaccord Genuity has been appointed as the Company's joint UK broker.

Canaccord Genuity will provide corporate broking services to Base Resources in the UK and were selected because of their strong international mining experience and global presence across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity will work alongside Base Resources' existing UK broker, Berenberg, as well as the Company's Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

