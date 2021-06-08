Anzeige
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker

PR Newswire

London, June 8

AIM and Media Release

8 June 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as Joint Broker

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that Canaccord Genuity has been appointed as the Company's joint UK broker.

Canaccord Genuity will provide corporate broking services to Base Resources in the UK and were selected because of their strong international mining experience and global presence across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity will work alongside Base Resources' existing UK broker, Berenberg, as well as the Company's Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

This release has been authorised by Base Resources' Disclosure Committee.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

