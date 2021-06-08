RayGen Resources has secured funding to build a 3 MW/50 MWh 'solar hydro' power plant that could become one of the largest, lowest-cost storage projects in Australia.From pv magazine Australia RayGen Resources has secured AUD 27 million ($20.9 million) of funding to build a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage in Carwarp, in the Australian state of Victoria. The project will demonstrate two new technologies: RayGen's patented PV Ultra and its electro-thermal storage technology, for which a patent is pending. The company says these two technologies "aim to disrupt the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...