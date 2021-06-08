Small farmers in the Indian state of Bihar are making productive use of solar energy to reduce their losses and increase their income, thanks to an innovative pay-per-use cooling service for perishable produce.From pv magazine India Oorja Development Solutions, a decentralized solar solutions provider, has launched solar-powered cold storage as a service in the Indian state of Bihar. The "Oonnayan" cooling service allows small farmers to store perishable horticulture produce on a per-crate-per-day basis without paying any high upfront costs. To deploy the service, Oorja Development Solutions has ...

