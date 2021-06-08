

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.9 percent increase in April.



Prices for fuels was 19.8 percent higher in May, while prices for food were 1.5 percent cheaper.



Inflation increased in May, mainly due to higher prices for electricity, the agency said.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased to 2.0 percent in May from 1.7 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de