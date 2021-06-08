

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in May, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 38.1 in May from 39.1 in April. In March, the reading was 49.0.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 47.6 in May from 41.7 in the previous month. In March, the reading was 49.8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de