UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a triple-tranche USD 3.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YH70) maturing on 1 June 2026; a 2-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YF15) maturing on 1 June 2023; and a 2-year USD 1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YG97) maturing on 1 June 2023). Settlement date for all tranches is 1 June 2021.
