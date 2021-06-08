DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

08.06.2021

UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a triple-tranche USD 3.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YH70) maturing on 1 June 2026; a 2-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YF15) maturing on 1 June 2023; and a 2-year USD 1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YG97) maturing on 1 June 2023). Settlement date for all tranches is 1 June 2021.



