Jeroen Weites leaves his position as the Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm

The Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm has received an application from the Chairperson of the Management Board, Jeroen Weites, to resign from his position with effect from 8 June 2021.

"Under the leadership of Jeroen Weites, Olainfarm has developed the Group's strategy "Forward! 2020-2025", which is being successfully implemented. Olainfarm's resilience to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and external circumstances has not been undermined thanks to focused teamwork and confident operations. This is evidenced by the first quarter financial results of Olainfarm Group. I would like to express my gratitude for efforts in further development of Olainfarm Group," emphasizes Gundars Berzinš, Chairperson of the Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm.

Board members Elena Bushberg, Signe Baldere-Sildedze and Raimonds Terentjevs continue to fulfil their duties at the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


