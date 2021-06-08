Anzeige
WKN: A2P41W ISIN: US8163073005 Ticker-Symbol: 6SJA 
Frankfurt
08.06.21
08:22 Uhr
17,320 Euro
+1,220
+7,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 00:13
SelectQuote Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) will replace Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (NYSE:CTB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 10. S&P MidCap 400 constituent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a deal that was completed today.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 10, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SelectQuote

SLQT

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cooper Tire & Rubber

CTB

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

