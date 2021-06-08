DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.2305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9753127 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 109951 EQS News ID: 1205402 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205402&application_name=news

