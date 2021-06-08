DJ Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.6581 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3732600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 109897 EQS News ID: 1205348 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205348&application_name=news

