

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in three-and-a-half years in May, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.5 percent increase in April.



The latest inflation was the highest since January 2018, when it was 4.0 percent.



Transport cost grew 10.5 percent yearly in May, and health care cost gained by 6.2 percent.



Prices for education, and recreation and culture gained by 5.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.6 percent in May, after a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de