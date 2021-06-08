DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 07/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 243.9167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 144059 CODE: LUXU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 110022 EQS News ID: 1205511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205511&application_name=news

