DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 07/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 284.4099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 819097 CODE: CG1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 109978 EQS News ID: 1205467 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205467&application_name=news

