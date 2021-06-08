Care and Reach: OPPO Support Is Here for You

SHENZHEN, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since May 19, OPPO has launched a Trustworthy Campaign in more than 20 countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Algeria, etc. It will not only release a set of data about OPPO service but also hold some activities with special gifts for users in some regions. The campaign aims to show what kind of efforts OPPO has made to provide users reliability and assurance with the trustworthy services listed below.

Self-service within your reach

Service Hotline: When you forget how to set the desktop layout, adjust screen-off gestures, or have questions with OPPO products, you can find the answer via service hotline.

Website FAQs: For general queries, you can check out FAQs on the official website.

Service E-mail: If you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to send an email to OPPO mailbox.

For things that matters most during repair

Original Spare Parts: Only the original spare parts are used for repairing at OPPO service centers.

Price transparency: The prices of spare parts are clearly displayed on the official website and the service centers.

Face to face Repair: To ease your concerns, you are privileged to watch the entire repair process at the upgraded service centers.

Information Security: Rest assured, OPPO strictly abides by the General Data Protection Regulation to protect users' privacy.

For your daily service care (for self-built/authorized OPPO Service Centers only)

Free labor cost: No need to worry about being charged for labor cost at authorized OPPO Service Centers.

Power Project: Enjoy free mobile charging service.

Free Protective Film: Enjoy free mobile phone protective film several times each year.

Worry-free service warranty

International Warranty Service: OPPO has taken the lead to launch IWS and for designated devices, you can enjoy warranty, repair and software upgrade services at authorized service centers over 59 countries/regions.

A warm reminder is that all available services vary from region to region, please consult local service center for specific services.

OPPO Support is much more than just troubleshooting repairs and enquiries with the aim to meet the increasingly diverse needs of users. In the future, OPPO Support will uphold its core faith of "Care & Reach" and constantly upgrade the services to provide a better experience for all.

Find more: https://support.oppo.com/

