Kent Global LLC.: Breaking News: Thomas J. Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. of Kent Global, LLC Forms a Joint Venture Partnership With Ray Timbul Manurung, Partner Jondaire Capital From Indonesia

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kent Global LLC's Chairman & C.E.O, Mr. Thomas J. Kent, Jr. announced today that a special joint venture with Mr. Manurung from Indonesia has been formed. Mr. Kent went on to say that this mutual alignment is both critical and strategic to the global expansion of Kent Global, LLC, as his firm will now have a unique Indonesian deal flow to present to its private investor network.



Mr. Manurung stated he expects to bring his diverse network of government contacts and business owners looking for foreign direct investment and that this special joint venture is a win-win for everyone. Also, he is personally looking forward to working with Mr. Kent, and plans are already underway for Mr. Kent to visit Indonesia (post COVID) as his special guest to meet with the country's top politicians, government officials and business leaders.

Contact Data

Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO

< kentthomas141@gmail.com >

New York, New York

+1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.

< www.kentgloballlc.net >

About Raya Timbul Manurung

Raya Timbul Manurung has accumulated 30 years of experience in international trade, renewable energy, as board member of the Real Estate Indonesian Association-North Sumatra and as a Partner of Jondaire Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Kent Global LLC's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include Kent Global LLC's ability to manage growth; Kent Global LLC's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Kent Global LLC; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Kent Global LLC may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Kent Global LLC's business.

Source: Kent Global LLC