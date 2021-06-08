Thanks to a carbon dioxide doping technique, the solar cell interlayers exhibited conductivity around five times higher than that of a perovskite cell based on interlayers doped with oxygen. The device exhibited an open-circuit voltage of 1.14 V, a short-circuit current density of 21.2 mA cm2 and a fill factor of 0.79. Researchers at the New York University (NYU) have fabricated a perovskite solar cell using a doping technique based on carbon dioxide (CO2), rather than more commonly used oxygen doping. The scientists described the common p-type doping process based on oxygen as one of the key ...

