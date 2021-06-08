Fobi AI Inc.: Fobi Appoints Former NielsenIQ VP of Strategic Alliances North America, Richard Lee as SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development to Support Fobi's Continued Growth in 2021

Key hiring will further strengthen the stellar Fobi senior management team and will immediately accelerate Fobi's growth in the Retail and CPG space

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSX.V) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce that Fobi has appointed Richard Lee, former VP of Strategic Alliances at NielsenIQ, as its new SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development.



Richard held various roles at NielsenIQ, starting in Corporate Tax and quickly moving into a leadership role in Financial Planning & Analysis for the Canadian organization. Subsequently, Richard served as VP Business Development, Canada, leading and playing key roles in many business development activities, including partnerships, acquisitions and divestitures. In his most recent role, Richard was the VP of Strategic Alliances for North America, taking the lead in evaluating strategic alliances through all phases, including strategy development, due diligence, structuring, negotiations, closing, and go-to-market preparation.

Rob Anson, Fobi CEO said, "We're honoured that Richard would choose to join Fobi from such a distinguished organization as NielsenIQ. This certainly shows his confidence in Fobi's direction, and he will further strengthen our already impressive senior management team. Richard's experience and relationships in the retail and CPG space will pay immediate dividends for Fobi."

As SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, Richard will leverage his deep knowledge of the Market Research and Data & Analytics spaces, particularly in CPG and grocery retail. He brings incredible business and financial acumen, and with his ability to forge strong relationships Richard is a great fit to lead Fobi's strategic and corporate development activities. Richard will work closely with the management team to provide leadership in evaluating and executing new investment opportunities, partnerships/ alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures, which will in turn accelerate Fobi's growth and innovation.

Richard Lee stated: "It's an exciting time to be joining Fobi, especially in light of the acceleration we've seen in the adoption of digital transformation across all industries. Fobi's IOT technology which enables real-time capabilities across a wide range of solutions will not only enhance but unlock new capabilities for the brick-and-mortar space."

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

