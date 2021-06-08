Sisco Sapena reinvests his dividends to buy 12,000 new shares in Lleida.net

MADRID, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO and principal shareholder of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, acquired yesterday 12,000 new shares of the company, at a value of 6.14 euros per share.

The purchase, communicated today via a regulatory filing, amounts to a total of 73,680 euros, increasing Sapena's shareholding in the company to 36.66 per cent.

With this acquisition, Sapena has chosen to reinvest in the company he founded in 1995, equivalent to the dividends he is entitled to receive on June 17th.

"More than 3,000 shareholders already have confidence in Lleida.net, but as the creator of the company when it was just a project, 26 years ago, I am still betting with it, and I am proud to continue doing it," explained Sapena.

Since the beginning of the year, Sapena has acquired 47,800 shares in the company, always at market price, for a value of approximately 270,000 euros.

At the company's General Shareholders' Meeting, held yesterday by telematic means, it was unanimously approved to distribute 25 per cent more dividends than last year.

The meeting voted in favour of the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 1.25 euro cents per share, which will be paid out on June 17th.

Thus, the company will pay its shareholders more than 245,000 euros gross, with which it wishes to thank them for their support in what has been the best year in its history.

In 2020, the company increased its sales by 20 per cent to 16.42 million euros.

During the year, the Spanish company consolidated its position as one of the leading players in the e-signature, e-notification and e-procurement market in Europe.

It already has 200 patents awarded in some 60 countries and assets worth more than 13.2 million.

