DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.6898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4179000 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 110036 EQS News ID: 1205560 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205560&application_name=news

