Diverse Health Services, an industry leader in Chiropractic care and Alternative Medicine, announced the addition of the Nyloxin(R) line of pain relief products to their marketplace

Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away , Luxury Feet and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced that Diverse Health Services of Metro-Detroit has added the Nyloxin line of products to their offerings. Nyloxin is already being sold in-house at their facilities and will be added shortly to their online marketplace. Their marketing plan includes direct sales to patients and other medical facilities, sales through their websites and social media utilizing their online platforms as well as videos featuring Dr. R.E. Tent.

"We are pleased to be working with Diverse Health Services and Dr. Tent to expand the marketing of Nyloxin," explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "Nyloxin is already being sold in physician offices, clinics and small-chain pharmacies: and we've been working diligently to introduce Nyloxin into the Chiropractic and Complementary medicine marketplace," he continued. "As a recognized voice in that community, Dr. Tent is the perfect distribution partner to open those doors and greatly expand the awareness of our products," he concluded.

Dr. R.E. Tent is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic. He has "Diplomat" status in the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and is a member of the International Pain Control Institute. Dr. Tent also has a PhD in Clinical Nutrition. He has a highly successful local private practice in Novi, Michigan and is renowned all over the country for his results in chiropractic and alternative treatment. Dr. Tent regularly lectures and creates video content for his websites. His first audiotape, "Kill the Cravings" has been distributed globally. His lectures continue twice a year and his past lectures are available on YouTube and DVD.

"We're always looking for natural alternatives to the potentially dangerous pain relievers on the market today," stated Dr. Randall Tent, DC ND PhD. "We're excited to be working with Nutra Pharma and we believe that these products will be huge for the Alternative Medicine and Chiropractic communities," he continued. "I've personally used the products after playing hockey and I've seen the incredible results for myself. I believe that this could become the solution for people with uncontrollable pain," he concluded.

Nyloxin® is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin® offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin® has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies.

About Diverse Health Services

Diverse Health Services is an alternative health office, offering a rediscovery of health and wellness. Our patients receive personally tailored wellness programs specifically targeted to needs using the least invasive yet highly effective techniques and services. Our patients recognize the benefit of seeking an alternative to traditional medicine; one that will help them achieve and maintain optimal health. We are devoted to improving the quality of life by providing the safest, most effective, highest quality dietary supplements that are sold through health care professionals. Learn more at https://www.diversehealthservices.com

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away, Pet Pain-Away and Luxury Feet.

