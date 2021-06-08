Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.06.2021
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 12:27
CGTN: Migrating herd of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan takes a break

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A wild Asian elephant herd left the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in southwest China'sYunnan Province and started marching north in mid-March. After passing through several counties and occasionally wandering into villages and towns, they have stopped and taken a rest in a suburban area of Kunming City.