Promega GoTaq Rapid Master Mix paired with Eppendorf Mastercycler X50s thermal cycler is one of the fastest endpoint PCR solutions available

Biotech and pharma labs performing endpoint polymerase chain reaction (PCR) can amplify samples in as little as 15 minutes with new Promega GoTaq Rapid Master Mix paired with the Eppendorf Mastercycler X50s thermal cycler. The combination offers one of the fastest endpoint PCR solutions on the market.

"It is not often labs can make a change this simple to increase efficiency and reduce hours in the workday," says Tom Livelli, Vice President, Life Sciences Products Services, Promega Corporation. "The Promega and Eppendorf combination speeds time-to-results without sacrificing result quality or accuracy, enabling labs to address high sample volumes and backlogs."

High-Quality, Fast PCR

The Promega GoTaq Rapid Master Mix is a ready-to-use PCR master mix that includes a Taq polymerase with hot-start antibodies which allow for room-temperature reaction assembly and may reduce primer-dimer and nonspecific DNA amplification. The master mix has been optimized to enable the traditional three-step amplification phases to be combined into two phases, as well as dramatically shortening the time spent in each phase.

Traditional PCR master mixes can take 1-2 hours to amplify samples. The GoTaq Rapid Master Mix can decrease that time to 15 minutes or less, depending on instrument and target amplicon size. When paired with an instrument with a rapid temperature ramp rate, like the Eppendorf Mastercycler X50s, amplicons 1kb or greater can be amplified in as little as 15 minutes. In addition to being one of the fastest cyclers on the market, the Mastercycler X50s also offers numerous quality and comfort features. Paired with Promega reagents, this combination delivers rapid and reliable results as well as easy implementation and operation. Moreover, this PCR setup offers seamless expansion options via eco systems or CycleManager X50 software.

Increased Lab Productivity

"Increasing the speed of PCR protocols is beneficial for virtually every PCR user," says Dr. Philip Müller, Head of Workflow Solutions at Eppendorf. "The improved efficiency reduces occupancy for labs with shared thermal cyclers, making the system readily available for the next user. If PCR represents a bottleneck in the workflow, then fast PCR can be an essential improvement in the overall process, ultimately increasing the productivity of the whole lab."

To learn more about Promega GoTaq Rapid Master Mix visit: www.promega.com/GoTaqRapidPCR

To learn more about the Eppendorf Mastercycler X50s visit www.eppendorf.com/x50

About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid-, sample-, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microtiter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products. More information at www.eppendorf.com

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com

