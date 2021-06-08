Awards program recognizes innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a global call for entries for its 2021 Garmin Health Awards in celebration of the world's most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners from each of three separate categories will be announced at the 2021 Garmin Health EMEA Summit on Oct. 28-29 in Lisbon and each winner will receive 50 Venu Sq Garmin smartwatches worth an estimated $10,000.

"At Garmin Health, we believe in the power of an ecosystem that combines physiological data with third-party solutions to create long-term benefits," said Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health senior director of global B2B sales. "We give businesses the tools and flexibility to create innovative and meaningful solutions using our wearables, and this year we are proud to recognize the world's most promising programs with our inaugural Most Innovative Solution awards."

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the Most Innovative Solution awards in one of three categories:

Programs must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Applications will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. Each solution should apply to only one category, but multiple solutions can be applied.

Submissions will be accepted from June 8 through July 31, 2021. In September, finalists will be notified and invited to present their solution to a panel of expert judges at the 2021 Garmin Health EMEA Summit in Lisbon. Judges from the insurance, health and fitness industries will evaluate solutions and programs at the Summit on Oct. 28-29, and winners will be announced that same weekend.

Additional information about the awards program and application process may be found here.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, visit garmin.com/health, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at linkedin.com/company/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or facebook.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Venu are registered trademarks.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

