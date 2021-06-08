Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - The 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) wholly-owned subsidiary, Auto Parts 4Less (AP4L), Inc., announced the recent successful migration of liftKits4less.com (LK4Less) from a traditional fixed server to Nexcess Managed Cloud Solutions. The migration was completed on May 14th resulting in several key operational improvements including scalability, security, speed and technical support as well as the ability to list potentially millions of Automotive Part SKU's to sell on Liftkits4less.com

"With the successful migration complete,", stated Christopher Davenport President of AP4L, "our immediate goal is to increase the total number of brands on LK4Less from approximately 195 brands to over 600 brands, thereby potentially increasing total products available for sale from approximately 80,000 to over 800,000 parts over the next 90 days".

Tim Armes, FLES Chairman of the Board, states that "only about 20% of sales of automotive parts on LiftKits4Less are actual suspension lift kits. Our platform has a diversified automotive parts selection and, as such, we believe the substantial increase in product SKU's allows us to further capitalize on the growing trend of buying automotive parts online with the potential to increase sales dramatically in the near-term with minimal additional expenditure".

As of the release of this PR, the AP4L technical team has already increased total parts now available for purchase on LiftKits4Less.com to approximately 400,000 automotive parts.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching the world's first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021. Also visit: www.AutoParts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

