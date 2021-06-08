CROS NT's expertise in biometrics and clinical operations in Europe enhances Alira Health's lifecycle of healthcare advisory services.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international healthcare and life sciences advisory services firm, announced that it has acquired CROS NT (www.crosnt.com), a data-driven Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Italy with offices across Europe and the United States. CROS NT provides high quality, cost-effective biometrics and innovative solutions to help clients develop and deliver therapeutics and diagnostics that improve patient lives around the world. This acquisition brings additional expertise to Alira Health's full spectrum of advisory and implementation services that help providers, payers and suppliers uncover opportunity, accelerate innovation, and improve outcomes for patients.

"We are extremely pleased to acquire CROS NT's Biometrics services globally. The synergies among our Regulatory, Clinical and Real-World Evidence (RWE) practices and CROS NT's global biometrics capabilities will enhance Alira Health's unique ability to serve clients across their solutions lifecycle," said Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer at Alira Health. "The addition of CROS NT will also enable Alira Health to expand our direct clinical operations in Europe. We embrace CROS NT's commitment and passion to being a visionary in clinical research and are proud to welcome CROS NT CEO, Paolo Morelli, and his team to our fast-growing company."

"CROS NT is delighted to join Alira Health to better serve our clients by providing a complete portfolio of services and solutions. We are excited to contribute to Alira Health's mission of healthcare transformation, creating value for patients," said Paolo Morelli, CEO of CROS NT. "Our experienced team of professionals will deliver value through our combined services, accelerating innovation and delivering tomorrow's standard of care to patients."

Paolo Morelli will join Alira Health's leadership as Executive Vice President, Biometrics, and will lead the growth of Alira Health's Data Science services.

About CROS NT:

CROS NT is a global biometrics service provider with 28+ years of experience in business, focused on clinical and observational trials. In addition, we support our clients with a full-service clinical offering delivered through a network of trusted partners.

CROS NT has offices in Bologna and Verona, Italy; London, England; Chapel Hill, NC, U.S.

Learn more at https://crosnt.com/.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based in Framingham, MA, U.S. Offices are located in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

