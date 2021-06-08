Energy Recovery Awarded $13.8 Million Contract with Planned Largest SWRO Plant in Israel

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $13.8 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and PX PowerTrain system, supporting the construction of the Sorek B Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SWRO) Plant led by IDE Technologies. The order is expected to ship between Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Once completed, the Sorek B Plant will be the largest SWRO plant in Israel and one of the largest facilities in the world, producing 200 million cubic meters per year. The plant is expected to be commissioned between Q3 2022 and Q1 2023.

"Like many nations along the Mediterranean coastline, Israel has recently experienced unprecedented droughts leading to significant strain on the country's fresh water supplies," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "We are extremely proud to supply our trusted PX technology to the Sorek B Plant and to support the deployment of drought-proof water solutions in the region. We are confident our technology provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device available on the market while significantly reducing energy use and emissions."

"Energy Recovery's pressure exchanger technology is already a trusted global standard. The addition of the PX PowerTrain makes the deployment of the PX even more streamline, allowing us to meet tight project timelines reliably," said Gregory Shtelman, Partnership Deputy Manager and Desalination Project Manager at IDE. "The PX PowerTrain system, Energy Recovery's knowledgeable team, and our experience working with the company on previous projects made Energy Recovery the easy choice. IDE Technologies is proud to partner with Energy Recovery in providing comprehensive water solutions to regions in need, and to empower ground-breaking facilities like our Sorek B Plant."

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers - municipalities, oil & gas, mining, refineries and power plants - on all aspects of water projects, and delivers approximately 3 million m3/day of high-quality water worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com.

