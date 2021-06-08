Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Commencing Enrollment of Second Cohort in Phase 1 Human Trial for Primary and Metastatic Brain Cancer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce the beginning of enrollment of the second cohort in dosing patients for its Phase I trial for Brain Cancer. This milestone allows the trial to triple the dosage levels over the first cohort to achieve the highest level without toxicity.

Patient enrollment continues for Phase I. Anyone interested may review trial requirements at www.clinicaltrials.gov, then search Pritumumab.

"Having completed the first cohort in a very short time, we are now in our second dose escalation with the second cohort being enrolled," noted Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick.

PTB is a natural human antibody that works by binding to Cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin, or EDV), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy unlike chemotherapy targets only cancer cells without damaging healthy cells."

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated.

