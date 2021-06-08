Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
08.06.21
14:17 Uhr
42,800 Euro
+0,800
+1,90 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,40042,90014:18
42,40042,80014:18
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 14:09
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TI Fluid Systems Supplies 2021 Hyundai Santa FE SUV Hybrid Electric Vehicle with new Product Technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has launched new fluid handling products for thermal coolant and fuel systems on the 2021 Hyundai Santa FE SUV hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). This Hyundai HEV application demonstrates the company's ability to optimize systems with light weight solutions for improved EV mode efficiency.

The majority of applications for battery, motor drive and power electronics thermal management use complex rubber and aluminum line assemblies for coolant thermal loops. TI Fluid Systems has developed in-house a full range of multiple light-weight, multi-layer nylon plastic constructs, with associated quick connections for all vehicle operating temperatures. In this new Hyundai Santa Fe HEV application, TI Fluid Systems has collaborated with the OEM to fully switch the traditional chassis thermal loops to lightweight optimized materials.

In addition to the coolant fluid carrying thermal loops, TI Fluid Systems' Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS) division has launched their latest 'Light Pressurized Tank' (LPT) pressure resistant plastic fuel tank. A HEV has a very unique function in that the moment the electric propulsion is running, the engine shuts off and fuel vapor builds pressure internally in the tank. For this unique electric only mode of the vehicle's propulsion, a pressure resistant fuel tank is required to maintain in tank pressure and in turn extend the electric-only driving range. TI Fluid Systems' LPT technology integrates mechanical pin columns during the blow molding manufacturing process to stiffen the upper and lower tank shells.

"The new Hyundai Santa Fe HEV model, and it's related SUV platform models, demonstrates our outstanding opportunity for increased product content per vehicle with light weight solutions for the hybrid electric vehicle segment," stated Hans Dieltjens, Chief Operating Officer. "TI Fluid Systems is a differentiated supplier that can leverage our fluid know how on the new thermal challenges of electrification."

About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.