London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it intends start selling its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products on Amazon.com. The Company would stock its LinkResPet cat and dog CBD products as well as its DailyLifeCBD mushroom-infused Immune product, on the online platform.

Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: "This is something we are very excited about as it will open up our retail avenues to include more sources of revenue. Amazon has become ever-present in our society, and a great first point of purchase for anyone looking for CBD, hemp or mushroom products. By selling on Amazon, we would be able to reach a larger audience looking for wellness solutions and so increase our revenue. Our intention is to initially stock our products on Amazon US but we hope to also operate on the UK based platform (amazon.co.uk) at a later date."

LinkResPet's products consist of CBD tinctures for dogs and cats. While DailyLifeCBD has a functional mushroom and CBD range of products including its DailyLifeCBD Immune tincture, as well as other CBD products in the pipeline. All products are made with the highest quality hemp oil and are lab tested, THC and GMO free. The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods.

For more information about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD products for pets, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow on Twitter: @res_pet.

For more information about DailyLifeCBD, the Company's range of CBD and mushroom product for people, please visit to learn more or purchase: https://dailylifecbd.com/.



About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.



Link Reservations Inc.

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 330 808 0897

