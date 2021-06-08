

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of popular websites, government and major news websites, apps and social media platforms around the world went offline briefly on Tuesday apparently due to technical failure of a network run by Fastly, a U.S.-based cloud computing service provider serving many major websites.



Internet users logging into high-traffic websites of Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, Target, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, Stripe, eBay, Amazon.com Inc, BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Independent, The New York Times, CNN, Bloomberg News and the Evening Standard received the message, 'Error 503 Service Unavailable.'



'Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors,' wrote Matt Taylor, a product manager at Financial Times, on Twitter.



'The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,' Fastly said on its status website.



'We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,' the global online content delivery network added.



Many of the sites are back up, while loading remains slow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de