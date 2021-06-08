STARSTIX Expands into More Stores During Covid-19 Pandemic

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / STARSTIX , the industry leader in local grocery store advertising for nearly 40 years, announced today that it expanded by adding hundreds of new stores over the last year. STARSTIX checkout lane dividers provide one of the best ways for a business to keep their name in front of thousands of their current and target audience weekly.

"As we already service the two largest chains in the world, we have added more of their banner stores and hundreds of smaller chains and independents to our inventory, ensuring our clients have choices of stores in their targeted marketing areas," said Keith H. Sonne, Executive Vice President of STARSTIX. "We have continued to provide premium branding opportunities for businesses to be featured and in front of their communities throughout this pandemic."

STARSTIX has made it even easier for businesses by offering an even larger inventory of grocery stores, putting the business directly in front of their target demographic . In addition, STARSTIX has a team of talented graphic designers who create eye-catching ads while offering impeccable one-on-one customer service.

Offline marketing should be a staple in every business' marketing efforts. Offline marketing options, like grocery checkout lane dividers, can offer a "deeper footprint" on the consumer's brain than other types of marketing. Offline marketing also helps establish and build trust with consumers, especially in a crowded advertising market.

U.S. grocery shoppers are gradually returning to in-store purchases as more receive COVID-19 vaccines. With more of the community hitting the local grocery store, a business can be directly in front of their target audience at every full-service checkout lane, considered to be the "beachfront property" of the grocery store.

During the pandemic, many businesses went silent and stopped advertising to save money which could have serious financial implications on current and future revenue. Nielsen predicted that businesses that stopped advertising in the second half of 2020 could be facing revenue declines of up to 11% in 2021. However, it is not too late for businesses to put their name back out there, reminding their customers of their services.

In a recent Supermarket News article, it states, "You have to be in the game - start by advertising to remind your lost buyers why they used your products. The brands that succeed in the next normal will be the ones that are proactive in the short-term."

To contact STARSTIX about your next advertising campaign, please go to www.starstix.com or call 866-767-3238.

About STARSTIX

Grocery lane dividers deliver unparalleled exposure to millions of consumers while waiting in line and checking out at their local major grocery store. Our founders created the concept of local grocery store advertising and now, decades later, we are still the industry leader. STARSTIX helps you pinpoint locations to reach your target audience, then helps to create your custom-designed campaign. Our mission has always been to help local businesses attract new customers while reminding their existing ones they are still there. For more information about STARSTIX, please visit https://starstix.com/.

For media inquiries, please call STARSTIX at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: STARSTIX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650745/STARSTIX-Expands-into-More-Stores-During-Covid-19-Pandemic