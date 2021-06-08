Unified Office Launches Automotive Dealer Performance Suite at Digital Dealer Conference in June

Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite(TCNAPS) Helps Automobile Dealers Dramatically Improve Business Communications, Operations, and Customer Service

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Unified Office, Inc, a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and business analytics to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today at the Digital Dealer conference the launch of their Total Connect Now Automotive Performance Suite (TCNAPS) for the automotive industry. TCNAPS provides a fully integrated communications service combined with a business analytics system that creates dramatic improvements in automotive sales, customer service, and operations.

"Customer service is a key differentiating factor for automotive dealers," says Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "In today's highly competitive, real-time business world, automobile dealers need to be able to respond quickly to customers to be successful. Not answering a call or locating the right employee or expert when a customer is waiting to purchase a vehicle or schedule a service appointment means lost opportunity and revenue. TCNAPS business analytics enables auto dealership staff to capture every call, ensuring that no customer opportunities are missed. Our patented transmission network means no more garbled or dropped calls, putting customers on hold, or transferring them to voicemail." TCNAPS features Unified Office's novel real-time performance analytics that displays real-time behavioral and business metrics. This dashboard displays indicators as to how well the dealership is performing in meeting its sales, operations, and customer service goals. Because TCNAPS fully integrates with elead and other popular software solutions for the automotive industry. TCNAPS ensures that every customer opportunity is captured and acted upon promptly so that no business is lost. Unified Office offers all of this in the context of a highly reliable, high-quality business communications service with no busy signals and no missed calls. Automobile dealerships have a highly mobile workforce. Unified Office creates the ultimate mobile workforce environment so that dealership staff is always reachable to address customer opportunities in a timely manner. TCNAPS also enables automated appointment confirmation and scheduling services, voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and analytics tools that can be configured to meet the unique needs of automotive dealerships. Summary of benefits for Automobile Dealerships: Integration with best-in-class automotive dealership management software such as elead.

Automated notifications, appointment confirmations, and scheduling services.

Ability to customize communications workflows that reflect business needs.

A uniform system enabling staff to quickly bring their office with them, wherever they happen to be.

A hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based solution that provides the highest quality VoIP service available with the most reliable and resilient service platform converting calls into dollars.

Business continuity that minimizes or eliminates downtime through proactive system monitoring that detects and quickly fixes problems so customers can continue to focus on their business

Superior customer service, 24x7, provided by Unified Office.

Fast equipment and service installation without business interruption.

Real-time analytics for customer service training, coaching, and other types of operational performance assessment.

The ability to easily manage and configure services from a dedicated portal.

No more need for expensive legacy T1 lines and/or MPLS circuits.

A single end-to-end managed service solution means one call gets it all done with one partner should an issue arise.

Unified Office provides customers easy-to-use, centralized administrative solutions that can be accessed at any time on a device of their choice. All of this is delivered in the form of a 24x7 managed service.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now? service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers, and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

